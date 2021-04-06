The Scoop On Seafood

New dietary guidelines are urging people to eat seafood two to three times per week, but how do you know which seafood to choose?

Dietician & Author Frances Largeman-Roth – a Cornell University graduate – says it’s important to try different types and find what you like best. There are so many ways to prepare it, so finding something you like should be easy.

Largeman-Roth recommends fresh, frozen and canned wild seafood from Alaska. She says wild seafood offers some great nutritional benefits.

“Not only is a great source of protein, it also has significant amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamin D” she says. “Those are two key nutrients for immune health and also heart health and they are also two key nutrients that most Americans don’t get enough of.”

Click here for more great tips on choosing and preparing seafood.

Click here to visit Largeman-Roth’s website.