The Seymour Library Invites You To Read More In 2021

Curl up with a good book this summer with recommendations from the Seymour Library.

The library is inviting everyone to read more this year with their Read More! 2021 campaign. If you’re looking for your next summer read they have you covered. Some suggestions for biographies include:

The Agitators: Three Friends Who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights by Dorothy Wickenden (March 2021)

And Now I Spill the Family Secrets: an illustrated memoir by Margaret Kimball (Apr 2021)

You Will Get Through This Night by Daniel Howell (May 2021)

Songteller: My Life in Lyrics by Dolly Parton and Robert K Oermann (Nov. 2020)

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey (Oct. 2020)

Brat: An 80s Story by Andrew McCarthy (May 2021)

For more information you can visit, SeymourLibrary.org.