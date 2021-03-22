The Show Goes on at SUNY Cortland With a Revue Aimed at Social Change

While COVID-19 restrictions have been a challenge for all of us, the SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department has decided that the show must go on with their own musical revue this spring.

The revue, “Raise Your Voice: A Call to Social Change” features musical numbers tailored to the cast’s talents. Although they can’t have a live in-person audience, the entire production follows strict COVID guidelines and will be streamed on YouTube.

For this performance, students were excited to get back on stage and first started out with masked rehearsals that included temperature checks. The revue is split into four sections with each taking a stand on important and current social issues.

SUNY Cortland Performing Arts Department presents “Raise Your Voice: A Call to Social Change.” The revue will be streamed via YouTube March 27th at 7pm. For more information you can visit their Facebook page and online.