The Show Must Go on At Oswego Opera Theater with Virtual Performance

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Since its inception in 1978, Oswego Opera Theater has produced annual fully staged musical productions with all hands-on deck.  

This year they are continuing to make the show go on with a virtual performance of “La Serva Padrona”.  Artistic Director Juan LaManna tells us they still wanted Oswego Opera Theater to have a presence amid the pandemic and the best way to do it safely was to live stream the broadcast.  While performer Angel Tyler says it has been very strange performing for a broadcast rather than a live studio audience they are excited for the opportunity to perform.

The Oswego Opera Theater will be broadcasting the live performance of “La Serva Padrona” by Pergolesi this Saturday April 17th at 7pm. Tickets can be reserved for free at OswegoOperaTheater.com 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area