The Smile File 04.03.20

Social media is the place to watch funny cat videos, post selfies, and to virtually stay connected with friends and family during Coronavirus. Social networking sites like Facebook are taking the initiative to keep users informed with their new COVID-19 Information Center, a social community that provides access, tips, resources, help requests and more during the pandemic crisis.

Facebook's director of social impact product, Emily Dalton Smith says the information center features ways to practice safe social distancing, how to connect with health organizations, and how to support their local community. "We are seeing people are coming together to support their neighbors and offer whatever help they have...we wanted to make a place where they can go and do that quickly and easily," she added.