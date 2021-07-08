The Syracuse Crunch Reflect on Stanley Cup Win For Tampa Bay Lightning

In the shortest span in the history of the NHL, lightning struck again Wednesday night as the Tampa Bay Lightning took home the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

It’s great news for Tampa and its sister team right here in Syracuse. Among some of the team members were a few familiar faces from Syracuse Crunch minor league team. Syracuse Broadcaster for the Crunch Lukas Favale is celebrating the big win for the franchise and talks about what it means for fans in Florida and Central New York.