(WSYR-TV) — Fans of our national pastime know all about the addition of pitch clocks to help speed up the game.

And in a round about way, Syracuse might deserve the cretit, or blame, because the shot clock was invented here nearly 70 years ago.

To honor that invention, the Syracuse Mets will become the Syracuse Shot Clocks this Saturday. The first 1000 fans through the gates will receive a Syracuse Shot Clocks jersey as part of a giveaway.

Fans can also purchase a special “Amazin’ Giveaway Pack,” including a ticket to the game that day & a guaranteed Syracuse Shot Clocks Jersey.

Former Mets fan-favorite Mookie Betts is also holding a BBQ before the game rom 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $85 and include access to the pregame tailgate with Mookie Wilson, a ticket to the Syracuse Mets game that evening, and a guaranteed Syracuse Shot Clocks giveaway jersey.

The tailgate features:

Legacy Catering BBQ Pork Ribs

Chicken Wings

Smoked Beef Sausage

Potato Salad

Baked Beans

Water

Soda

A paid bar will also be available

For tickets to the Mookie Wilson pregame tailgate & game on august 19th, visit SyracuseMets.com.