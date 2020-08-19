‘The Syracuse Zoo Brew To You ‘Goes Virtual This Year

The annual summer fundraiser that brings beer lovers and zoo lovers together for one night each year to support The Rosamond Gifford Zoo, is going virtual this year. ‘Brew At The Zoo’ is now ‘The Syracuse Zoo Brew to You’ and it’s all happening on Facebook.

‘The Syracuse Zoo Brew To You’ will kick off on Friday August 21st at 6pm. Enjoy 30 minutes of non-stop interactive entertainment from the comfort of your living room, with music, animals, beer tasting segments, zoo updates and more. A silent auction with exciting items will also be part of the evening’s event.

The event is free to stream on Facebook but don’t miss out on the fantastic perks of VIP participation. VIP tickets are $30 per person or $45 per couple and include a swag bag, zoo guest passes, snacks and more. To learn more visit SyracuseZooEvents.org.