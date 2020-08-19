‘The Syracuse Zoo Brew To You ‘Goes Virtual This Year

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

The annual summer fundraiser that brings beer lovers and zoo lovers together for one night each year to support The Rosamond Gifford Zoo, is going virtual this year. ‘Brew At The Zoo’ is now ‘The Syracuse Zoo Brew to You’ and it’s all happening on Facebook.

‘The Syracuse Zoo Brew To You’ will kick off on Friday August 21st at 6pm. Enjoy 30 minutes of non-stop interactive entertainment from the comfort of your living room, with music, animals, beer tasting segments, zoo updates and more. A silent auction with exciting items will also be part of the evening’s event.

The event is free to stream on Facebook but don’t miss out on the fantastic perks of VIP participation. VIP tickets are $30 per person or $45 per couple and include a swag bag, zoo guest passes, snacks and more. To learn more visit SyracuseZooEvents.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected