For the last decade, David’s Refuge has provided respite, resources and support to parents and guardians of children with special needs and their reach has only grown.

From serving the first 50 families in the early days of the organization, to helping nearly 500 today, David’s Refuge will celebrate caring for the caregiver this weekend. CEO Kate Houck says the need has only grown and they’re proud to support families who can often feel isolated when taking on the role of caregiver.

“Caregiver burnout is a real thing and refers to the state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion that can affect the entire family,” she says. “We at David’s Refuge are proud to be able to fund programs solely through the generosity of the community to help local families who really need it.”

Events like the Taste of David’s Refuge will help to raise the more than $150,000 needed for vital programming, she adds.

David’s Refuge is thrilled to be bringing back their annual event, the Taste of David’s Refuge at Heritage Hill in Pompey. The event is happening on Friday, June 10th at 7 p.m. Tickets are $150 per person and there is also a free virtual auction that will be happening during the event. To learn more and to purchase tickets, Text TASTE22 to 243725. You can also learn more about the work that they do by visiting them online at DavidsRefuge.com.