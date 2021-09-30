The Thompson Brother’s 4 The Future Foundation Hosting Golf Tournament

The Thompson Brothers’ 4 The Future Foundation strives to promote and preserve Lacrosse’s spiritual connection and teaching for the next generation.

On October 9th the organization is hosting a golf tournament to fund the future of indigenous youth. The event will feature lunch, 9 holes of golf, cocktail hour, and a silent auction.

Honorary Chair of the event and Professional Golfer Notah Begay III said he is happy to work alongside the Thompson brothers. He mentions he is excited to be a part of a great cause that can make a direct impact on Native American kids, their communities, and their futures.

You can take part in the ‘4 The Future Foundation’ Golf Tournament and Social on Saturday, October 9th at the Bellevue Country Club. Registration starts at 11 am followed by a BBQ lunch at 12pm and tee off at 2 pm.

For a full list of events, you can visit 4TTFEvents.org.