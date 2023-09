(WSYR-TV) — The Uncle Louie Variety Show returns to its hometown of Syracuse for a performance at the Palace Theatre on September 29. And cast members Uncle Louie and Carlo joined us for a sneak peek.

It started 12 years ago with the words of the day. Then they started touring with their first stop in Australia.

They say family is what inspires the characters and sketches.

You can learn more about The Uncle Louie Variety Show here.

Tickets are available here.