(WSYR-TV) — Last weekend marked the 20th anniversary of Shakespeare in the Park, a Shakespearean festival taking place in Syracuse’s Thornden Park.

Robert Searing of the Onondaga Historical Association takes a deep dive into the remarkable history of how the park came to be what it is today.

The story starts with James Haskins, who was born in Pompey back in 1814, and started as a grocery worker in the salt business before becoming wealthy from his work. During his success, however, he lost his wife in childbirth and lived the rest of his life in recluse. Haskins then bought the Thornden property to live an isolated, solitary lifestyle.

Major Alexander Davis, a wealthy former civil war leader, bought the Thornden property after Haskins passed away. Because of his fascination with England, Davis turned the area into a large estate with ponds, stables, golf courses, and more, all within the middle of the city.

To learn more about the history of Onondaga, you can visit CNYHistory.org.