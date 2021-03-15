“The Up Side Of Downs” Celebrates Inclusion Through Marlee’s Story

One Central New York mom has penned her own experiences to paper in the form of a new book to celebrate her daughter and the power of inclusion and community.

Author Lisa Matto wrote “The Up Side of Downs” to share her own story about her daughter Marlee who has Down’s syndrome. Through her own personal experiences, she recounts her daughter’s zest for life and some of the hilariously sticky situations they’ve found themselves in over the years.

Matto says that this isn’t a book about advice on how to parent a child with Down’s syndrome but ‘a collection of stories that are funny, heartwarming and true.’ It also celebrates inclusion, community, neighbors, family, and friends.

Lisa’s new book is available for purchase on Amazon and locally at Paola K Gift Shop In Fayetteville. To learn more about Lisa and her new book, find her on Facebook and Instagram.