(WSYR-TV) — For more than 45 years, the Upstate Foundation has been working to strengthen the healthcare that is available through Upstate Medical University to support much of Upstate New York. Danielle Bright is on the development staff at the foundation and shares details on what they’re all about.

The four main focus areas of the Upstate Foundation are patient care, education, research, community health & well being. Their mission is to receive and distribute philanthropic gifts for Upstate Medical University.

Danielle says another big focus of the Upstate Foundation is to support not only Upstate Medical University, but also the Central New York community.

While their staff began with just five people, it’s now grown to be comprised of 26.

Learn more about the Upstate Foundation and how you can get involved by visiting UpstateFoundation.org.