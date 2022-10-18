(WSYR-TV) — This is National Estate-Planning Awareness Week, and the folks at the Upstate Foundation say now is a good time to get all your documents in order.

Carolyn Hendrickson is the director of planned-giving for the Upstate Foundation, and Alex Fischer is an attorney at Hill & Fischer who specializes in estate planning. He’s also a volunteer on the professional advisors council at the Upstate Foundation.

The Upstate Foundation, Inc. is a public charity in existence since 1976 for the purpose of receiving and administering charitable gifts in support of the work of Upstate Medical University and for the health and well-being of the Central New York community.

Their mission is to provide financial resources supporting patient care, education of health care providers, scientific research and community health and well-being.

This week, the Upstate Foundation is also featuring tables with free information at the downtown and Community campus of Upstate, encouraging employees to get their estate planning documents in order.

Learn more by visiting UpstateFoundation.org.