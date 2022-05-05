There’s been a lot of attention the past few years on the COVID-19 vaccine. But if you’re between the ages of 19 and 59, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also wants you to get another vaccine: the one for Hepatitis B.

“Hepatitis B is a virus that infects your liver and can cause chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer” says Doctor Arun Jesudian with Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. “It is transmitted through blood-to-blood contact but really, anyone who has not been vaccinated against Hepatitis B or has not been previously infected with Hepatitis B is potentially at risk.”

Doctor Jesudian has partnered with Dynavax, the makers of the Hepatitis B vaccine, on an educational campaign. He says that since 1991, children have been receiving the Hepatitis B vaccination. But anyone born before then should speak with their doctor about getting one.

“The reason it’s important is because Hepatitis B is fully preventable through vaccination, but unfortunately if you become infected and develop a chronic infection, it is an incurable virus” Dr Jesudian adds.

