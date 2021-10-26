The View Restaurant And Event Center Is Open For Business!

The View Restaurant and Event Center is quickly becoming a popular destination in Central New York.

Located on Octagon Road in Tully, it offers a full bar with a wide variety of bottled beer and top shelf liquor, a restaurant with an exceptional pub menu, a private event facility for weddings, parties and corporate events, and much more.

The View’s Mike Schoemaker says their sports bar is open all year round. “We’re a big SU bar for basketball and football, and our back deck is available during summer months.”

And there’s more to come. “We’re in the process right now of building cabins for overnight stay, weddings, skiers, snowmobilers as well as all events” Schoemaker adds.

The View is hosting a sold-out comedy show in November and is planning a New Year’s Eve party in their Event Center on Friday, December 31. Patrons can expect a buffet, live band, cash bar and more! Tickets are available now.

To see the restaurant’s full menu and learn more about all their events, visit TheViewAtSunsetPines.com