‘The View’s’ Sunny Hostin Talks About Her Latest Podcast “Have You Seen This Man”

John Ruffo engineered one of the most outlandish frauds in American history — a $350 million swindle. But even after his arrest, no one really knew Ruffo. When the unassuming Brooklyn computer salesman pleaded guilty in 1998 and received a 17-year prison sentence, his story was just beginning.

ABC Senior Legal Correspondent and The View Co-Host Sunny Hostin hosts the latest season of the podcast “Have You Seen This Man” detailing Ruffo’s story in hopes of finding the fugitive on the run.

The ABC News investigative unit worked alongside U.S. Marshals to bring the cold-case to light. For Hostin, the second season and the podcast itself is a rare opportunity for everyone to take part in the search, she says.

“I think it’s really helpful for a listener to be right there be in the moment with you because that is how you solve crimes,” she says. “So if we’re asking people to help us and asking people to solve crimes, that is what you need.”

You can catch Sunny on The View weekdays at 11 a.m. and learn more about her podcast, "Have You Sen This Man?"