The YMCA of Central New York Partners With The MOST for “Healthy Kids Day”

The YMCA of Central New York and the MOST is teaming up to make sure kids stay healthy.

While the past year has been difficult for many, Healthy Kids Day is an initiative to get kids active and let kids be kids. The in-person event will be held on June 6th from 10 am-1 pm at the MOST. There will be a bouncy castle, ball pit, and various activities planned for families.

Healthy Kids Day is free and open to the public. The MOST is located at 500 S. Franklin Street in Armory Square in Syracuse.

For more information you can visit, YCNY.org.