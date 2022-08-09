(WSYR-TV) — It’s the ‘season of love’ in Geneva. Theatre444 of the Finger Lakes Region is presenting the award-winning musical, “Rent” this weekend.

Kristina Abbott and Nick Bessette, cast members, share details about the local production. If you have not seen “Rent,” the story shares how people going through great adversity during the AIDS epidemic band together to generate positivity.

Nick says the production will be an “immersive experience” for the crowd.

“The moment the crowd walks into the theater space, it is as if they are walking into New York City in the 1990s,” he says.

Kristina says the production bears many similarities to what we are going through in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Both were a new disease, something that scared people,” she explains.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Theatre444.com.