(WSYR-TV) — After a sold out run of “RENT” last summer, Theatre444 is dipping back into the Jonathan Larson well with their upcoming production of “Tick, Tick… Boom!” The story follows Larson as he battles to make it big on Broadway.

With an all new to Theatre444 talented cast hailing from multiple cities, audiences can expect to see pieces of themselves in the characters. Logan Whittall (Hornell) plays Jon while Lily Flum (Rochester) plays his girlfriend Susan and Christopher Teller (Geneva) plays his best friend Michael. This talented and experienced group is led by NYS Award Winning Actor and Artistic Director Pam Rapoza and Vocal Director Meredith Beckley, assisted by Vocal Coach Alexander Ramos and Conductor Dominic Vassallo. Owen Wawrzaszek serves as Stage Manager and Costumes are put together by Pam Rapoza. Lighting and Sound Design is by Garrett Coons and Scenic Artist Laura Abbott sprinkles her talent onto the stage.

The show runs from Jan. 26 through the 29 at Geneva High School. The first three shows are at 8 p.m. and the show on Jan. 29 is at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, head to Theatre444.com.