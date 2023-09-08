(WSYR-TV) — Many people may be familiar with the story of “Alice in Wonderland,” but now, a new version of the story is coming to town.

Members of Theatre444 are working together to present the show “Alice by Heart” to the Rochester Fringe Festival, and cast members Katie Hockey and Nate River joined Bridge Street with details.

“Alice by Heart” follows Alice Spencer’s budding teen life in the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II. When her friend Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her as they journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

This show is the pilot regional premiere of the new musical.

Performance dates are as follows:

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18 at 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Get tickets at RochesterFringe.com. You can learn more about Theatre444 at Theatre444.com.