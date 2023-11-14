(WSYR-TV) — Theatre is very much a “team sport,” but in Theatre444’s latest production, “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” that saying is being put to the test. The show features one actor playing nine roles. His name is Patrick Fegley.

The one-man tour de force “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” plays at Fatzinger Hall above the Waterloo Library this Thursday, Nov. 16 through Nov. 19. Shows on the Nov. 16, 17 and 18 are at 8 p.m. The show on Nov. 19 is at 4 p.m.

Learn more and get tickets at Theatre444.com.