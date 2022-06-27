The Sea Way Ship Watchers Network welcomes the Theodore Too Tug Boat to Clayton, New York today helping the village celebrate its 150th birthday. Derived from the iconic Canadian kids show that aired from the 1990s to the early 2000s, Theodore Too became a real life touring 65-foot-long tug boat in 2000.

“Theodore hasn’t made a US port visit in years,” Michael Folsom, Seaway Ship Watcher Network says. “For us to get this opportunity is really exciting.”

Folsom hopes Theodore’s appearance will encourage people to come to Clayton and see all that the Thousand Island has to offer. Theodore will make his way to the Regional Dock in Clayton on Monday, June 27, at 4 p.m.

“We’ve got the local fire boat, Last Chance, spraying its hoses with it’s lights on making his arrival as grand as can be, and we’re asking people if they have boats and they’re out on the river to come join us. Join the parade as they make their way toward Clayton” Folsom says.

Theodore will be docked in Clayton throughout the entire week and is set to head to Ontario Friday. For more information visit 1000islands-Clayton.com/theodoretoo or villageofclaytons150th.com.