(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College’s Fire Protection Technology degree program is one of the best, and it’s the only program in the entire state to earn international accreditation, ensuring graduates of the program meet the highest standard possible.

John Kane is chair of the program. He is also a retired deputy chief from the Syracuse Fire Department and a graduate of OCC’s program.

Onondaga Community College’s Fire Protection Technology degree program was just awarded reaccreditation by the International Fire Service Accreditation Congress (IFSAC). This designation provides students the opportunity to be internationally certified as firefighters, fire officers, or fire service instructors. IFSAC awards this accreditation to only one institution in each of the 50 states. In all of New York State, OCC is the sole institution with this designation.

Students in OCC’s Fire Protection Technology degree program have the opportunity to serve the community by participating in the bunk-in program. While living at the fire station free of charge, a bunk-in student participates in drills, training, and responds to emergency calls. Students gain real-world experience while simultaneously assisting fire departments which are experiencing staffing shortages. A total of 13 fire departments across Onondaga County participate in the bunk.

Over the past 30 years, more than 80% of the graduates of the Fire Protection Technology degree program have gone on to careers in public safety.

The spring semester begins next Monday, Jan. 30, and there’s still time to enroll. Learn more at sunyocc.edu/fire.