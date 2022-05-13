For the last decade, the Long Island Medium has been delivering healing messages of hope to those on screen and in-person. Later this month, the star of the hit TLC show will take the stage at the Landmark Theater in “The Experience.”

Caputo will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way. For her, being able to be back in front of audiences again is a gift and she’s so excited to be able to help people face-to-face.

“To be able to be in a theater delivering messages up close and person again is incredible,” she adds. “What I love about a live show is that I find that spirit is a lot more playful.”

And while not every audience member will have a personal spirit experience, she adds that the spirit comes to the room at just the right moment and often times everyone is moved by the experience regardless of how personal it is for them.

“Spirit is there to give us what we need to hear not what we want to hear,” she adds.

Many in Central New York will be able to see Theresa live in person. “The Experience” comes to the Landmark Theatre on May 20th at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets and to learn more, visit LandmarkTheatre.org. You can also find Theresa online at TheresaCaputo.com.