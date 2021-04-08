Think Before You Dig During National Safe Digging Month

April is National Safe Digging Month and with more than 80-percent of homeowners working on some kind of outdoor project this year, Dig Safely New York wants to be sure you’re doing it right.

Executive Director Kevin Hopper says that there are safe practices every homeowner should take before they even think about starting with a shovel.

From pre-marking your project area, to adhering to utility flags, Dig Safely New York takes the guess work out of what needs to be done to ensure that you’re project can happen without any hazards or hassles. Hopper also notes the importance of notifying 811 at least two days prior to any project start date.

Following proper protocols is not only important for safe digging practices, but it also keeps your family and the entire community safe, Hopper adds.

To learn more about safe digging practices and to have a technician visit your home prior to your next project, visit DigSafelyNewYork.com.