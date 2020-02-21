Think Summer At The CNY Winter Boat Show and Sale

It’s “a-boat” that time of year again, when many Central New Yorkers find themselves sick of winter and dreaming of warmer, sunnier days.

So it’s the perfect time for the CNY Winter Boat Show and Sale, which has more than 500 models of power and sail boats, cruisers, sport boats, pontoon boats, and personal watercraft on display.

“We are the largest boat show in New York State” says Show Manager Drew Wickham.

The show is happening February 20th through February 23rd in the Exposition Center at the New York State Fairgrounds. The entire building — that’s over 200,000 square feet of exhibit space — is filled.

“You don’t necessarily need to have anything in mind other than you want to do something on a boat” says Wickham, who adds “and you coming out here and talking to one of our dealers. They’ll help you figure out what kind of boat you want based on what you want to do, what lakes you’re on or what bodies of water you’re near. They’ll really help you out. ”

Something new this year is a Young Boaters Required Safety Course. On the Saturday of the show, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and New York Sea Grant will offer a special course for kids ages 10 to 17. It’s required for them to legally operate a motorboat or personal watercraft on waters in New York State, and the course includes a same-day exam allowing the kids to get their certificate well ahead of boating season.

The CNY Boat Show and Sale is being held Friday, February 21st from 1pm to 9pm. It opens at 10am both weekend days, and runs until 9pm Saturday and 5pm Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 13 and under. Parking is free with shuttles available.

