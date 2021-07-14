This Week: Fans Return To Saratoga Race Course As 2021 Season Begins

After a season with no spectators, fans are once again returning to the Saratoga Race Course this week, as their 2021 season begins.

“The racing should be spectacular” says Pat McKenna, Senior Director of Communications. “We are thrilled to throw open the gates on Thursday morning and expect big crowds.”

Races are scheduled Wednesdays through Sundays at the course through Labor Day.

Saratoga Race Course is located just north of Albany, about 2 ½ hours from Syracuse. It’s one of the oldest sporting venues in the country. More than 1 million fans visit each year.

A day at Saratoga Race Course is also extremely affordable. General admission is only $7 for Grandstand and $10 for Clubhouse. Admission may be purchased at the gates or online in advance. Gates open at 11am each day.

“We’re excited, looking forward to seeing packed grandstands, crowded apron, and the backyard buzzing to life once again” says McKenna. “That word enthusiasm keeps coming up because you can feel the passion in the air.”

Click here for more information about Saratoga Race Course.