Three Ingredient Banana Berry Muffins

Three ingredients that you may already have at home make for an easy breakfast treat.

Ingredients:

  • 2 bananas mashed
  • 4 eggs
  • 1 cup of any berry of your choice

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees
  2. Mash both bananas
  3. whisk in the eggs until combined
  4. spray a mini muffin pan with cooking spray
  5. Add a few berries to each compartment and pour the banana-egg mixture until each compartment is filled.
  6. Bake for approximately 12 minutes or until the mixture appears set.

Cool and enjoy!

