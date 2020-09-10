Three Ingredient Banana Berry Muffins

Three ingredients that you may already have at home make for an easy breakfast treat.
Ingredients:
- 2 bananas mashed
- 4 eggs
- 1 cup of any berry of your choice
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees
- Mash both bananas
- whisk in the eggs until combined
- spray a mini muffin pan with cooking spray
- Add a few berries to each compartment and pour the banana-egg mixture until each compartment is filled.
- Bake for approximately 12 minutes or until the mixture appears set.
Cool and enjoy!
