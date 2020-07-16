Three Ingredient Brownie Mix Cookies

Three ingredients make for the perfect sweet treat thanks to a your favorite brownie mix.
Ingredients:
- 1 18 ounce box of your favorite brownie mix
- 1/2 cup of melted butter
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Mix together brownie mix, melted butter and egg
- Scoop into balls and arrange on a cookie sheet
- Bake at 350 degrees for 8 minutes or until the tops are no longer Glossy
- For best results, enjoy the same day.
