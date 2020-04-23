Easy Three-Ingredient Banana Bread

COVID-19 has forced college campuses across the country to close and adapt to the pandemic. Here in Central New York and at Syracuse University, the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs is focusing on ways to reach perspective students even from a social distance.

Cory Meyers is the Director of Enrollment at the Maxwell School and says that these are certainly unprecedented times. With news that many Peace Corps volunteers and U.S. Fullbright Participants are back home in the country, Meyers hopes that they can appeal to them for 2020 admission.