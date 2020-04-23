Easy Three-Ingredient Banana Bread

Make banana bread without the hassle of mixing all those ingredients. This easy recipe requires only three ingredients and is ready in 35 minutes!
Ingredients
- 3 or 4 ripe bananas
- 2 large eggs
- 1 box of yellow cake mix
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Smash bananas in a large bowl and add remaining ingredients and mix well
- spray two small loaf pans or one large loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray
- fill the pans with the batter and bake for 35-40 minutes
- *Note you may have to bake longer depending on your loaf pan and oven.*
