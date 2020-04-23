Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Easy Three-Ingredient Banana Bread

Make banana bread without the hassle of mixing all those ingredients. This easy recipe requires only three ingredients and is ready in 35 minutes!

Ingredients

  • 3 or 4 ripe bananas
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 box of yellow cake mix

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  • Smash bananas in a large bowl and add remaining ingredients and mix well
  • spray two small loaf pans or one large loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray
  • fill the pans with the batter and bake for 35-40 minutes
  • *Note you may have to bake longer depending on your loaf pan and oven.*

