Three-Ingredient Ice Cream Pie

If you love ice cream cake but can’t make it out to get one, try this frozen pie. It make a great substitute.
Ingredients
for 8 servings
- 20 chocolate sandwich cookies
- 1 cup chocolate, melted
- 1 ¾ qt ice cream, softened
Preparation
- Place cookies in a gallon sized plastic bag and hit with a rolling pin or pan until crushed.
- Pat the cookie crumbs into the bottom of a 9” (23 cm) pie dish.
- Spread the softened ice cream on top and smooth out.
- Drizzle the top with melted chocolate.
- Freeze for 4 hours, or until the ice cream is hardened.
- Enjoy!
