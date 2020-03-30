Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Now is the perfect time for so many of us to not only perfect our cooking skills but our baking ones too. Host Sistina Giordano shows how to make delicious peanut butter cookies with just three simple ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen.

Using one egg, peanut butter, and sugar, the whole family can indulge in a sweet treat during quarantine. Stir the mix until you create a thick consistency, and place the mix on a parchment paper lined tray. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and bake for 6-8 minuets. Please note that not all ovens are created equally so watch for your cookies to be golden brown.

Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe: