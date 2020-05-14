Three Ingredient Strawberry Ice-Box Cake

Strawberries, graham crackers and whipped cream are the perfect combination for a delicious and refreshing treat.
Strawberry Ice-Box Cake
- 5 cups sweetened whipped cream
- 11 large rectangular graham crackers
- 3 cups strawberry, chopped
- Spread a think layer of whipped cream or cool whip in a square baking dish.
- Layer graham crackers on top, then cover a layer of whipped cream.
- Sprinkle half of the strawberries on top and then layer with cream again.
- Repeat steps 2 and 3 until no more ingredients remain. The top layer should be strawberries.
- Refrigerate for at least three hours and enjoy.
