Three Ingredient Strawberry Ice-Box Cake

Bridge Street
Posted:

Strawberries, graham crackers and whipped cream are the perfect combination for a delicious and refreshing treat.

Strawberry Ice-Box Cake

  • 5 cups sweetened whipped cream
  • 11 large rectangular graham crackers
  • 3 cups strawberry, chopped
  • Spread a think layer of whipped cream or cool whip in a square baking dish.
  • Layer graham crackers on top, then cover a layer of whipped cream.
  • Sprinkle half of the strawberries on top and then layer with cream again.
  • Repeat steps 2 and 3 until no more ingredients remain. The top layer should be strawberries.
  • Refrigerate for at least three hours and enjoy.

CNY View

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

