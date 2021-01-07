Three New Game Shows Premiere on ABC

Three new game shows premiere Thursday, January 7 on NewsChannel 9, starting with “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” at 8pm. Catch your favorite celebrities as they spin the wheel and solve puzzles to win big money for charity.

Two new game shows follow. Catch “The Chase” hosted by Sara Haines at 9 p.m., featuring Jeopardy Legends Ken Jennings, James Holzauer and Brad Rutter. At 10 p.m. stay tuned for “The Hustler” hosted by Craig Ferguson.