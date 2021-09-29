Three Organization Projects To Tackle This Fall

Fall is a great time to hunker down and get organized, and DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral says that just like the changing seasons, change at home can be good too. From switching up your wardrobe, to cleaning out your garage, Deb has three easy projects you can tackle today.

Make The Seasonal Style Switch

It’s officially sweater weather and Deb says that if you’re switching out your closet, you can also opt to donate and give back too. “Keep in mind that if you didn’t wear an item this summer, chances are you won’t wear it next year,” she says. Pack away what you need, donate what you don’t. She adds that your closet should contain only items that fit and flatter your figure.

Re-Decorate and Re-Do Right Now

If you plan to do some home improvements ahead of the holiday season, Deb says that starting now can save you time and energy especially during the holiday season. Waiting until the last minute can be troublesome for everyone involved which is why it’s a great time to get it done today, she says.

Tackle Your Garage

Fall can be prime-time for taking on garage organization simply because Deb says you’ll want to free up your outdoor space in time for the cold winter months. Store unused items on higher shelves, get winter accessories in a good spot to use when you need them, and go through some of your old sports equipment and donate what you’re not using.

For more great ways that Deb can help you de-clutter and de-stress, visit her online at DeClutterCoachDeb.com.