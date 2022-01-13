Three Wishes Cereal featuring Buddy Boeheim now in stores

Syracuse University Basketball Star Buddy Boeheim has taken full advantage of endorsement deals now that student athletes can cash in on their name, image and likeness. In fact, Buddy became the first NCAA Athlete to star in a commercial campaign for Three Wishes Cereal.

The Cereal Company which was co-founded by Syracuse University graduate Ian Wishingrad and his wife Margaret was an idea that they came up with on the hunt for a great tasting, healthy cereal. Together they set out on a mission to create a grain free cereal “so good it should be forbidden.”

The plant based product is loaded with protein, has 70 percent less sugar than most cereals, and is gluten and grain free. Ian says the best part about it, is that it now ‘bleeds orange’ because of the ‘Buddy Box.’

As a huge Syracuse University fan and alum, Ian wanted to capitalize on the strong SU connection that so many have. It’s one of the biggest reason’s why the company came up with the concept to bring on the young Boeheim, he adds.

The Buddy Box is available for purchase wherever Three Wishes Cereal is sold. It can also be found in select stores and locations across Central New York, including Wegmans. To find a location near you, visit ThreeWishesCereal.com.