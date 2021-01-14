Thrive In The Workplace in 2021

2020 was a year for the record books, with COVID-19 taking center stage, upending many lives in a multitude of ways. Research shows that many businesses and the people in them have been forced to innovate, causing more than 75 percent of US employees to experience some form of burnout.

Award-winning Career Coach Neha O’Rourke says that there are ways we can all thrive in 2021, even if things look different. She’s on a mission to help those in the workforce get the support they need to develop tools to survive and mitigate burnout.

From sticking with resolutions and long-term goals, to finding ways to make your situation work for you, O’Rourke says that everyone deserves the right to make a change to better suit them.

“Life’s too short to be unhappy in your career. Instead of simply daydreaming of a career change, let’s make it a reality. You deserve to have a career you love,” she adds.

