Tina Zaccardi Shows Us A Savory Thanksgiving Appetizer

Spice up your Thanksgiving menu with a savory treat either served as an appetizer or main dish! Tina Zaccardi shows us how to make Goat Cheese and Roasted Vegetable Strudels.

Filling:

½ cup of diced yellow onions (about ½-inch square)

1 1/2 cups of diced green zucchini (about 1-inch square)

1 1/2 cups of peeled, diced eggplant (about 1-inch square)

1 1/2 cups of peeled, diced butternut squash (about ½-inch square)

2 whole cloves garlic, peeled

1 tablespoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh rosemary

4 ounces goat cheese

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoons dried cranberries

1 tablespoon of coarsely chopped toasted pecans

12 sheets phyllo dough (9 inches x 14 inches)

8 tablespoons of melted butter

Balsamic Honey Maple Glaze

4 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons of maple syrup

12 tablespoons of honey

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400°.

Place diced vegetables and garlic on a large sheet pan. Pour olive oil on top and sprinkle with rosemary. Season with salt and pepper. Using your hands, toss the mixture, making sure that all vegetables are coated with olive oil.

Roast vegetables in oven for 20 to 25 minutes, until vegetables begin to caramelize and are soft.

Remove from oven and set aside to cool.

Place goat cheese and heavy cream into a food processor bowl and process until they are combined, about 10 to 15 seconds.

Add vegetables, dried cranberries and pecans to the cheese mixture. Season with salt and pepper.

Pulse until the mixture is almost smooth, but you can still see pieces of vegetables.

Place 1 sheet of phyllo dough on a board and brush lightly with melted butter. Place another sheet of phyllo dough on top and brush with butter. Cut the dough in half so you have 2 pieces 9″ x 7″.

At the short end of each phyllo, place 2 tablespoons of the filling in the shape of a log, 1 inch from the end, leaving 1 each on each side. Fold both sides in the length of the dough and roll the dough up until the end.

Repeat with the remaining ingredients to make 12 strudels total. Place strudels seam-side down on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Bake for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

In a saucepan, combine balsamic vinegar, maple syrup and honey. Cook over medium-low heat until the mixture has reduced and is the consistency of a syrup.

When the strudel are done, remove from oven. Let them cool to room temperature or serve warm drizzled with the glaze.

Enjoy!

