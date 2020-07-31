Tina Zaccardi’s Zucchini Muffins

Take advantage of all of that Zucchini flourishing in your garden this summer with Tina Zaccardi’s Zucchini Walnut Muffins.

Ingredients:

6 Tablespoon Butter (84 grams)

1/3 Cup of Granulated Sugar (66 grams)

1/3 Cup of Brown Sugar (66 grams)

1 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon

2 Whole Large Eggs

1/3 Cup of Sour Cream

1 ¼ Cups of Coarsely Grated Zucchini (Do not peel. Cut in half and scoop out the seeds. (After grating, blot with a paper towel to remove some of the moisture.)

1/3 Cup of Chopped Walnuts

1 1/3 Cups of Flour (160 grams)

¾ Teaspoon of Baking Powder

½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda

¼ Teaspoon of Salt

Streusel Topping

½ Cup of Oats

½ Cup of All-Purpose Flour

1 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon

6 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

Pinch of Salt

6 Tablespoon of Melted Unsalted Butter



Method: Preheat your oven to 375° Line a 12 cup muffin pan with paper liners.

Make the streusel topping:

Combine the oats, flour, cinnamon, brown sugar and salt. Pour in the melted butter and mix until combined. Set aside.

Batter:

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream together the butter, sugars, vanilla and cinnamon until light and fluffy about 3-4 minutes.

Add the eggs one at a time and beat on medium until combined and then mix in the sour cream.

Add the zucchini and walnuts and mix on low until just combined.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add to the bow and mix on low until just combined.

Divide the batter evenly amongst the 12 cups. Top each with about 2 tablespoons of streusel topping.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 18 minutes. Let cool in the muffin tins for about 15 minutes.

Remove from the tin and place on a metal rack to cool completely.