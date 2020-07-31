Tina Zaccardi’s Zucchini Muffins

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Take advantage of all of that Zucchini flourishing in your garden this summer with Tina Zaccardi’s Zucchini Walnut Muffins.

Ingredients:

  • 6 Tablespoon Butter (84 grams)
  • 1/3 Cup of Granulated Sugar (66 grams)
  • 1/3 Cup of Brown Sugar (66 grams)
  • 1 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract
  • 1 Teaspoon of Cinnamon
  • 2 Whole Large Eggs
  • 1/3 Cup of Sour Cream
  • 1 ¼ Cups of Coarsely Grated Zucchini (Do not peel. Cut in half and scoop out the seeds. (After grating, blot with a paper towel to remove some of the moisture.)
  • 1/3 Cup of Chopped Walnuts
  • 1 1/3 Cups of Flour (160 grams)
  • ¾ Teaspoon of Baking Powder
  • ½ Teaspoon of Baking Soda
  • ¼ Teaspoon of Salt

Streusel Topping 

  • ½ Cup of Oats
  • ½ Cup of All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 Teaspoon of Ground Cinnamon
  • 6 Tablespoons Brown Sugar 
  • Pinch of Salt
  • 6 Tablespoon of Melted Unsalted Butter


Method: 

Preheat your oven to 375°

Line a 12 cup muffin pan with paper liners.

Make the streusel topping:

Combine the oats, flour, cinnamon, brown sugar and salt. Pour in the melted butter and mix until combined. Set aside.

Batter:

 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or a large bowl using a hand mixer, cream together the butter, sugars, vanilla and cinnamon until light and fluffy about 3-4 minutes.

Add the eggs one at a time and beat on medium until combined and then mix in the sour cream.

Add the zucchini and walnuts and mix on low until just combined.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.  Add to the bow and mix on low until just combined.

Divide the batter evenly amongst the 12 cups.  Top each with about 2 tablespoons of streusel topping.

Bake in the middle of the oven for 18 minutes. Let cool in the muffin tins for about 15 minutes.

Remove from the tin and place on a metal rack to cool completely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected