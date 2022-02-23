The 17th annual Tipperary Hill Shamrock run is back in person after a successful virtual event in 2021.

Janice McKenna is the President of the Tipperary Hill Neighborhood Association and she says that so many are looking forward to this year’s event.

“It seems like it’s been more than two years since we’ve had an in-person run, so we’re excited, the neighborhood is excited, the sponsors are excited and it’s going to be great,” she says.

For so many runners, the Tipp Hill run is one of the greatest signs of spring and Race Director Eileen McAndrew Murray says that many are eager and ready to return to normalcy.

Former NewsChannel 9 Anchor Dan Cummings is this year’s Grand Marshall. Dan is no stranger to the event. He’s participated in it as a runner several times and emcee’d it for 15 years.

This year, the run will feature a 4 mile run presented by Geddes Federal Savings and the Coleman’s Fun Run for Kids. Registrants can choose from this year’s custom shirt with a special “in memory of Peter Coleman” design on the sleeve or a pint glass to take home.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item or a cash donation with them when they come up to the Burnet Park rink

To learn more about this year’s run and to register today, visit TippHillRun.com.