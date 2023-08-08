(WSYR-TV) — Sending kids back to school can be stressful at times for parents, and now is that time of year to start getting ready.

This is especially true for special needs families. Christina Van Ditto, founder of Soul and Mind Evolution, is the mother of an autistic child, and she’s opening up to share some advice.

Christina recommends planning outfits ahead of time, going to bed earlier and waking up earlier. She also shared some planning tools and fidgeting devices that can help to keep kids focused.

You can get in touch with Christina by visiting her Facebook page.