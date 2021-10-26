Tips For A Healthy Halloween

Halloween is quickly approaching and with so much candy everywhere, Nutritionist Kelly Springer says there are healthy ways you can still have fun. From delicious apple treats to eating a balanced meal before heading out for trick-or-treating, Kelly says that being prepared is key.

Healthy food options can also help your sugar intake on Halloween too. Apple snacks, like Apple Nachos or hot apple cider can be great substitutes for sugar and they taste good too. Kelly also recommends that everyone stay hydrated and eat a great dinner before heading out.

For more of Kelly’s apple inspired treats to make this Halloween, visit ApplesFromNY.com. You can also let Kelly and her team help you with your health and wellness goals by visiting her online at KellysChoice.org.