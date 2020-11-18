Tips For A Memorable Turkey Day Amid COVID-19

Despite COVId-19 restrictions regarding Thanksgiving, DeClutter Coach Deb Cabral says that you can still celebrate and make it memorable, even if on a smaller scale.

Check out these fun ideas to help make your holiday more meaningful this year.

Make It A Family Movie Night: Whether it’s a holiday movie, your favorite Friday night flick or the annual Turkey Day parade, Cabral says that getting even a small group together can make it cozy nd fun.

Deck The Halls At Home: Christmas lights and holiday trees are so much fun, but even Turkey-day decor can make everyone feel a little more thankful this year. Spruce up your table with a special center piece or tackle tree decorating early. Studies show that decorating for the holidays is one of the easiest ways to life your spirit.

Host A Virtual Get-Together: Thanksgiving is all about family and for so many, the thought of not sharing their annual traditions together can be sad. Thankfully Zoom has stepped up to help. You can host your family online this year and keep the cameras rolling all day long for free. So what are waiting for? Schedule that Zoom today!

Give Back To Your Community: The old saying is true, it’s better to give than to receive and sometimes lending a hand can make us all feel good. So donate your time, or old toys or even some money to a local charity that could use it. Every little bit helps.

For more tips and tricks like this along with simple ways to stay organized during the holiday or everyday visit Deb online at DeClutterCoachDeb.com. You can also find her on social media and catch her weekly show “Organization Motivation” Saturdays at 4:30am on News Channel 9.

