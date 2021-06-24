Tips For Americans Traveling To Europe This Summer

The European Union is open to fully vaccinated American Tourists for the first time in nearly 400 days. The news comes as the world continues to reopen amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

With so many places now open to travel to, it’s hard to know where to go but Travel Designer Emily Brillanti says that knowing what you want and where to find it can be key to planning your next European getaway. She adds that getting vaccinated is one of the easiest ways that Americans can travel easy this summer.

Emily encourages all travelers to ‘pack their patience’ regardless of where they’re headed and plan ahead too. As an avid traveler herself, she says that understanding the reopening is vital to having a good time and staying safe.

