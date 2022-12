(WSYR-TV) — This time of year brings joy to many, but for others it’s one they dread. Depression and anxiety can increase for those folks during the holidays and David Essel joined the show Tuesday to discuss ways to combat it.

Things David Essel suggests one can do:

Reach out for help

Be around others

Get a plant or a goldfish (something small rather than a cat or a dog)

You must act

You can learn more about staying happy during the holidays by visiting DavidEssel.com.