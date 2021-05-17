Tips For Dealing With Our Mental Health

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and after the year we have had, it is definitely something we should be in touch with.

“Most of us have not taken care of ourselves” says best-selling author, life coach and counselor David Essel. “All we keep thinking about is when the pandemic is over, I’ll get back to normal. And what we’re saying is, if you don’t get back to normal now in whatever that might mean, 3-4 years from now, our country is going to be in the worst shape of mental health ever.”

Essel says that whether were struggling with anxiety, depression, PTSD, relationship issues, addiction issues or financial issues, if we don’t know how to emotionally regulate or how to control these stressful emotions, all of us go into something called self-sabotage.

These include:

Emotional eating

An increase in our consumption of alcohol, pot, or nicotine

We sabotage our intimate relationships because we haven’t learned how deal with the stress that we’re going through

We start to consume way too much social media, or television, or podcasting… which can easily sabotage our attitude, with lack of patience usually right at the top of the list

Essel has gone through self-sabotage himself and says it absolutely destroys self-confidence and self-esteem.

He shares a simple exercise you can do right now, wherever you are:

Write down the stressors that you’re facing because if we don’t attack them and let them go, they’re just going to feed and get bigger. Next to each stressor put is this in my control, or out of my control? For the concepts of stress that are bothering you that are in your control, come up with an action plan to deal with it. It might be hiring a counselor or therapist or coach, but come up with a plan to deal with it. For those things out of your control, we need to breathe through them. That’s one of the therapy practices that we teach. David Essel, Best-selling Author, Life Coach and Counselor

Essel hosts online courses to help people learn more and to learn how to take control of their bodies and their mental health.

Click here if you’d like to learn more about David, his books or the online courses.