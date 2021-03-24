Tips For Eating More Fruits and Vegetables

If you want to live a healthier and happier life, there might be an easy way to get started.

“Unfortunately, most Americans are not eating enough fruits and vegetables everyday” says Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, President and CEO of the Produce for Better Health Foundation. “In fact, 90% of Americans are not meeting the daily recommendation to make half your plate fruits and veggies during meals.”

Among the tips that Reinhardt Kapsak shares:

Conscious Consumption: develop an acute awareness of how what you buy and eat has rippling effects on the health and well-being of our families and communities.



All Forms Count: fruit and vegetables come in many forms, and all forms count!



Make It Easy: start by finding what works for you.



Repeat. Repeat. Repeat. Consistent repetition will turn “Conscious Consumption” into an unconscious behavior, and ultimately, a healthy habit.

Click here to learn more.