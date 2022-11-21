(WSYR-TV) — Jennifer Weatherhead has teamed with Visit Florida to deliver some great tips about traveling to the Sunshine State during the winter. Whether it be ways to travel, food and/or leisure activities Jennifer has you covered.

Visit Florida has also teamed up with Expedia in offering a once-in-a-lifetime Florida vacation. The winner of the “Gift of Florida Sweepstakes” will win a trip to the Florida destination of their choice. It’ll have a five-night hotel stay, round-trip airfare for two, and a rental car.

Just head to Expedia.com/GiftFlorida to enter.

You can also go to VisitFlorida.com for more information on traveling to the Sunshine State.